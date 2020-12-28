LIST: Recycle Christmas trees instead of throwing them away

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Christmas trees are one of the most known symbols of the holidays, but they can also become a dangerous hazard when the holidays end and they dry out. So, what can residents do to protect themselves and their homes?
Recycle those trees!
Several locations in Harrison and Jackson counties have opened up locations for residents to drop off their live Christmas trees.
Harrison County
- Courthouse Road Pier, Gulfport
- Long Beach Harbor
- Mississippi Power’s Plant Watson on Cowan-Lorraine Road, Gulfport
- Pass Christian Harbor
- Rodenburg Avenue Hwy 90 Parking Bay, Biloxi
Jackson County
- Jackson County Landfill, 10501 Seaman Road, Vancleave
- Jackson County Recreation Department, Ball Park Road, Vancleave
- Jackson County West Roads Barn, Hwy 609, St. Martin
- Jackson County East Road Barn, Hwy 63, Escatawpa
- Jackson County Fair Grounds, 2902 Shortcut Road, Pascagoula
All trees must be stripped down and free of any lights or ornaments.
Tree collection sites will be clearly marked. Residents are asked to remove trees from bags and take off all ornaments, lights, and stands before dropping off a tree. Flocked trees will be taken but artificial trees will not be accepted. Trees can also be placed curbside for regularly scheduled rubbish collection days in unincorporated areas.
Recycling Christmas trees saves space in our local landfills and discourages illegal dumping. The county landfill processes old Christmas trees into composting material and it will be used to improve soil conditions at the landfill.
The drop-off sites will be open throughout January.
