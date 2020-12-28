Kickoff for Saints at Panthers game moved to 3:25 p.m.

Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport pursues Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (Source: Mark LaGrange)
By Nicole Mumphrey | December 28, 2020 at 6:36 AM CST - Updated December 28 at 9:57 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -With the New Orleans Saints in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, the NFL has moved the team’s Week 17 game at the Carolina Panthers from noon to 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 3.

The Saints will need to win this game if they want to have any hope of getting a first round bye in the playoffs.

The Saints only path to getting the No. 1 seed, Week 17 outcomes: Saints Win Seahawks Win Packers Lose This would force a 3-way tie for the top record in the NFC and the Saints own the tiebreaker.

Another determining factor will be the week 17 matchup between the Packers and Bears, which was also flexed to 3:25.

If the Bears beat the Packers, that would increase the chances of the Saints getting the number one seed.

You can watch the game on FOX 8.

