Gorgeous Monday. Storms possible by New Year’s Eve.

Tuesday afternoon will be sunny and mild with highs in the upper 60s. We’ll warm up even more by Wednesday with highs near 70. A few showers and storms are possible that evening as a low pressure system gets closer to us. We’ll have more showers and storms on New Year’s Eve, and we could see some strong storms. Heavy rain is also possible. It’s still too early to know who along the Gulf Coast will see the strongest storms or heaviest rain, so we’ll be closely watching.