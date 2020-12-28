George County alum Ty Fryfogle named AP All-American

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - George County alum Ty Fryfogle had a magical senior season for Indiana - and on Monday, he was recognized for it, by being named a third team all-American by the Associated Press. He’s the first wide receiver from Indiana to be named an all-American since 2007, and was also named Big Ten receiver of the year.
Fryfogle made Big Ten history this year as he became the first ever receiver in the conference to earn consecutive 200-yard receiving games.
