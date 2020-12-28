Coast residents reflect on year of living through COVID-19 pandemic

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - 2020 hasn’t been kind to Mississippi, with most of the struggles stemming from March 11 - the day the Mississippi Department of Health confirmed the first COVID-19 case in the state.
“(It’s been) pretty bad, lousy,” said Pass Christian resident Leo Dubourg. “We’ve had better years than this.”
The coronavirus quickly made its way across the Magnolia State, taking lives and impacting families - including Dubourg’s cousin who died after catching the virus earlier in the year.
The health crisis forced state leaders to issue social distancing guidelines, occupancy rules, curfews and lockdowns among other mandates.
“It kind of gets to you sometimes wearing these masks all the time,” Kimble Otis said.
As months went by, cases started to spike, ICU beds began to fill up and worry started to rise.
“(It was) just the unknown, you know, wondering if you’re going to catch it or not,” said Pass Christian resident Hewson Lynch.
Health care workers weren’t immune from COVID-19′s grasp.
“They have been out there every day since the pandemic started,” said Denise Smith, account manager for The American Red Cross Blood Services.
Local stores and restaurants took an economic hit as well.
“It’s affected these towns the same all around,” said Pass Christian Mayor Chipper McDermott. “Little small businesses have had the hardest part of all. It’s been the same in big towns and small towns. It’s been tough on us.”
It’s been an ongoing battle for nearly 300 days.
“I thought we would be over by now but we’re still in it,” Otis said.
Residents said 2020 will be remembered for 81.2 million people infected with the virus as well as the 1.7 million who died from it.
While the health crisis at times stirred up fear and panic, residents said it also taught them how to persevere outside of their comfort zones.
“We need everyone to work together,” Otis said.
While following guidelines and keeping up with the latest pandemic news has been stressful, people learned to appreciate their loved ones.
“You have to love those people that God has allowed to be in your life,” Otis said.
It also taught them to keep their heads up high.
“It can’t get much worse than it has been so I believe things will get better,” Dubourg said.
