South Mississippi kid makes it to the big screen, starring in a movie ‘Goodbye Butterfly’

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - One kid here in South Mississippi is getting a head start on her career. The camera is her bestfriend- starring in the TV series Southern Gothic, then a YouTube movie, but now a movie that will be on big screens come January.
Recently, six-year-old actor, Addison Ross was chosen out of nearly 1,000 submissions to star in a film ‘Goodbye Butterfly.’
“So basically I die in the first part and we don’t know who did it and the person that did it.” said Addison.
Addison and her mom Gretchen Ross traveled to North Carolina last year to film. She played the daughter of the main character, and she spent just two days on set which required her to rehearse her lines back home.
“I am asleep,” said Addison. “You can’t expect somebody to just close their eyes and go to sleep.”
Gretchen Ross said her daughter has always had the personality to entertain and Addison said she has her grandma’s personality. Gretchen said Addison has never turned down centerstage in a room and that’s when she knew acting classes would be perfect.
“She’s on actor’s access so when something fits your profile you can submit for it,” said Gretchen. “They emailed back a couple days back and said the producer wanted to re-tape it and pull it back and just gave us a few pointers. So we re-taped and sent it again.”
One scene Addison’s mom and family just couldn’t grasp well, when she dies.
“When they were filming it, it looked a lot different in person than it does on the cameras and they told me don’t look at the cameras.” said Gretchen.
Addison also added “Well the blood, eww it was slimy and it got in my mouth. It was edible though.”
Addison can only watch her scenes because it’s not a movie for children but she says it makes her day knowing others will see her face on big screens.
‘Goodbye Butterfly’ releases January 15, 2021 and Addison is looking to star on Disney Channel next.
