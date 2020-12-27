Mississippi State wraps up weekend practice ahead of bowl

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi State finished its final weekend of practice of the season ahead of Thursday’s Armed Forces Bowl against Tulsa.
The Golden Hurricane has dropped just one game since week 1 - last week’s conference championship battle with top-10 Cincinnati.
While the Bulldogs dropped three of their final four games, the victory over Missouri in the finale was a culmination of a long journey, and a journey on which Mike Leach said his squad never quit.
”I think we’ve had pretty good energy, I think we’ve progressively improved,” Leach said. “I think we’re a work in progress, we’re getting better as we speak, but I was proud of our guys for sticking in there and being committed to improving. Throughout the country, you saw a number of teams give up the ghost and quit probably playing with some of the passion that they did earlier in the season. But I don’t think that was the case with us.”
