LSU basketball edges Nicholls despite ‘lackadaisical’ defensive performance

BATON ROUGE, Lou. (WLOX) - LSU played its first game in almost two weeks on Saturday in a close 86-80 victory over Nicholls. The Tigers have scored 80 points or more in all 6 games this season, and the Trendon Watford-Cameron Thomas duo has been sensational offensively, combining for over 42 points per contest.
But defensively, Saturday was a struggle. LSU was beaten on the glass, giving up 17 offensive boards on the afternoon and played pretty loose in transition.
“Very very poor one-on-one defense,” head coach Will Wade said. “We weren’t the low-man, we weren’t doing what we need to do defensively. I’d call our effort lackadaisical on the defensive end.”
