LSU basketball edges Nicholls despite ‘lackadaisical’ defensive performance
By Michael Dugan | December 27, 2020 at 6:16 PM CST - Updated December 27 at 6:16 PM

BATON ROUGE, Lou. (WLOX) - LSU played its first game in almost two weeks on Saturday in a close 86-80 victory over Nicholls. The Tigers have scored 80 points or more in all 6 games this season, and the Trendon Watford-Cameron Thomas duo has been sensational offensively, combining for over 42 points per contest.

But defensively, Saturday was a struggle. LSU was beaten on the glass, giving up 17 offensive boards on the afternoon and played pretty loose in transition.

“Very very poor one-on-one defense,” head coach Will Wade said. “We weren’t the low-man, we weren’t doing what we need to do defensively. I’d call our effort lackadaisical on the defensive end.”

