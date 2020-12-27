Coast residents weigh in with New Year’s resolutions

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday is New Year’s Day, and it’s a day that a lot of people have been looking forward to, as a year of change and of hope. But for big things to happen, some changes need to be made individually.
New Year’s resolutions requires commitment, and Jeanel Walker of Biloxi is honest, she’s committed to not make the commitment.
“I don’t believe in resolutions because I don’t want to break promises, especially promises to myself,” said Walker. “So, I just work each day and try to do the best than what I was the day before.”
For other Coast residents, personal resolutions are developed by what has been a tough year.
“My resolution would be to bring positivity into 2021, because 2020 has just been so full of negativity,” said Alexis Hoffmann of Bay St. Louis. “And I want to pass that on through 2021 to have a better year than we did this year.”
Jordyn Reeves of Long Beach also added “If I had one it would be to better myself and people since this year has been rough. Just to get people’s hopes up and have a better year.”
Ann Graham of Brookhaven wants to help herself so she can help others.
“It’s to get a better control and handle of my diabetes,” said Graham. “I’m actually doing okay, but I would love to have a better understanding to where I can help someone else to get off the medicine - the insulin - and all of that stuff.”
And for others, it’s time to get healthier and wealthier.
“Mine is to not spend as much money on fast food as I do, because I literally get it like three times a day,” said Brenna Treesh of Gulfport. “It’s not okay. I’m running out of money and it can be saved for something I really need. And I’m wasting money on fast food. And it’s not even good for you.”
Joshua Carter of Ocean Springs is focused on going green.
“I don’t even know how to spell resolution. I’m not going to lie to you,” said Carter. “
But, I do know how to make money, though. So, that’s what I’m going to do. Next year, this year, last year, and the year after next year, I’m going to do the same thing.”
If you’d like to add your New Year’s resolutions, just find this story on our Facebook page and post it there.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.