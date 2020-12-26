Vancleave home turning heads with holiday decorations

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - A home in Vancleave has heads turning in a good way. It only takes a glance to see the home on this street full of decorative lights, Grinches and countless pop culture icons spread meticulously across the lawn.
Bright lights, Disney characters, and more fill the lawn of Cynthia Fischer’s home in Vancleave.
Cynthia Fischer
“I just picked up a pencil one day and started drawing and I said OK, if I start drawing this, can I get bigger and bigger and bigger,” Fischer said.
Crafting art simply wasn’t enough.
“And as I started collecting different items like this I was like, wait a minute, I can make my own Halloween, I can make my own Christmas, so let me try doing this,” she said.
It’s paid off for her over the years.
“I haven’t had yard of the year or yard of the month, different bases for this type of work, but like I told them, I don’t need yard of the year. When a child pass through and they say hi Mrs. Cynthia and they love it and they smile, that’s it.”
She leaves her fans with a final message until next Christmas.
“Merry Christmas. They coming! They coming in! I wanna say Merry Christmas to everybody, I wanna say y’all be safe, be careful and love one another.”
Cynthia says she has bigger plans for next year including Halloween.
