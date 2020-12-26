Pelicans fall to 1-1 after loss on Christmas

NEW ORLEANS, Lou. (WLOX) - It wasn’t an ideal outing on Christmas for the Pelicans after an impressive opening night, but when up against the reigning conference champions, it will rarely go perfectly as planned.
The Pelicans got a 32-point double-double out of Zion Williamson and 28 points out of Brandon Ingram, but were messy in transition, coughing up nearly 20 turnovers - a number that Stan Van Gundy found a bit disturbing, but not one he thinks will become a trend.
“Nineteen turnovers, 19 fast-break points for Miami, and I probably didn’t use my bench enough, so we had some tired guys on the floor,” Van Gundy said. “That’s something that has to disappear from our game, that lack of effort in transition. It’s a sign of a team that’s not a good team, and that’s not who we want to be, and that’s not who I think our guys are. Over these first two games, these guys have shown a lot of fight getting back into games. But we have to run back in transition.”
