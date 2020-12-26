Pelicans fall to 1-1 after loss on Christmas

“Nineteen turnovers, 19 fast-break points for Miami, and I probably didn’t use my bench enough, so we had some tired guys on the floor,” Van Gundy said. “That’s something that has to disappear from our game, that lack of effort in transition. It’s a sign of a team that’s not a good team, and that’s not who we want to be, and that’s not who I think our guys are. Over these first two games, these guys have shown a lot of fight getting back into games. But we have to run back in transition.”