Ole Miss preparing for Outback Bowl

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - With Christmas now in the rear-view mirror, Ole Miss is shifting its focus to the final game of the season against Indiana in the Outback Bowl.
The Hoosiers - coached by former Ole Miss linebackers coach Tom Allen - boast one of the toughest defenses in the country, while Ole Miss sports one of the most explosive offenses in the country. Without Elijah Moore and Kenny Yeboah after they declared for the NFL draft, Lane Kiffin thinks his team is in for a challenge, but also a great opportunity.
“These guys are 6-1, and they’re not in a New Year’s Six bowl. I think it’s good for us, it should be good for our players to get motivated, you’re playing a great team,” Kiffin said. “Statistically, they’re special. They’re first in the country in interceptions, I want to say they’re first in the country in another significant category that these guys are playing great defense in.”
