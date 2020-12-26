Mike Leach, MSU ‘proud’ of getting to finish line of wild season

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Before 2020 comes to a close, Mississippi State will take the field against Tulsa in the Armed Forces Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The first of four bowl games on the 31st, the young Bulldogs will kick off at 11 am to jump-start the final day of what’s been a tough year for everyone.
On the field, MSU has battled injuries and COVID-related absences all season - so Thursday’s match-up with the Golden Hurricane will serve as a reward and celebration for battling through tough circumstances and getting to the finish line.
“I’m really proud of them for that, because for about 5 weeks, we’ve been under the 53-man threshold, so that’s impressive,” head coach Mike Leach said. “They’re young enough, if we can keep getting better together, one day, some of these guys may be dangerous to know. I hope that’s the case, and we’ll see what happens.”
