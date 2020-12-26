Harrison County offering locations for Christmas tree, cardboard recycling

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Now that everyone has enjoyed the holiday and unwrapped all of their Christmas presents, Harrison County wants to help you figure out what to do with all of those leftover boxes.
On Saturday, Dec. 26 from 8 a.m. until noon, you can drop off your holiday boxes and cardboard at one of the five following locations to be recycled.
- D’Iberville Civic Center at 10395 Auto Mall Parkway
- Harrison County Work Center at 10076 Lorraine Road
- Edgewater Mall parking lot at 2600 Beach Boulevard in Biloxi
- Long Beach Harbor on Highway 90
- West Harrison County Storm Shelter at 15038 County Farm Road
Harrison County is also offering Christmas tree recycling at the following locations:
- Mississippi Power - Watson Plant at 10406 Lorraine Road in Gulfport
- Courthouse Road Pier on Highway 90 in Gulfport
- Parking bay at Rodenberg Avenue and Highway 90 in Biloxi
- Long Beach Harbor on Highway 90
- Pass Christian Harbor on Highway 90
Tree recycling is available until Jan. 9 at these locations. Please remove all ornaments and decorations before dropping off your tree.
