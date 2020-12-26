Harrison County Christmas recycling program aims to help the environment

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With soaring highs, come plummeting lows as South Mississippi families break away from the excitement of Christmas to clean up what’s left over. And this year, there’s a lot left over.
“If my house is any indication, it’s going to be really huge,” said Harrison County Beautification Commissioner At-Large Kevin Felsher. “I saw more Amazon boxes than I’ve ever seen before and I think that’s probably going to be a trend along the Coast.”
It wasn’t long after Christmas morning that county beautification commissioners, along with other local leaders and organizations went to work, collecting the recyclable materials at five drop off sites.
“(You can) take cardboard out of your garage or your regular trash and get it in the recycle bin,” Felsher said.
While the efforts had mainly the environment in mind, organizers said it also deters post-holiday crime.
“It’s a help, (rather than) it being on the curbside, letting people know what you got for Christmas. Bring it all out here so we don’t let people know that.” said Beautification Commission Director Dianna Kuns.
While the 3rd annual Christmas Recycling Event isn’t anything new for Harrison County residents, organizers hope to surpass their two-ton haul from last year with more drop off sites this year.
“We’ve grown from three locations up to five locations,” Felsher said.
Organizers hope the program overall puts recyclable waste in a better place this holiday season.
“Efforts like this certainly help in easing what goes into our landfills which are already getting filled at record capacity.” said Felsher.
Along with the Beautification Commission, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors, Utility Authority, Waste Management and Pelican Waste all helped with the pick up efforts.
