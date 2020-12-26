Gulfport attorney John Harral passes away at 72

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport attorney John Harral passed away Saturday morning at the age of 72.
Harral dedicated his life to improving Gulfport and making it a better community for everyone. He served on the Gulfport School District for several years, and he was also was a key component in pushing for the bond vote that enhanced Gulfport High School.
In 2009, Harral introduced WLOX to one of his prized possessions, a 1958 Corvette that he bought when he was 19-years-old in 1967. He described the car as “the lines and sex appeal of Marilyn Monroe and the soul of Aretha Franklin.”
Not only did Harral love his corvette, but he also loved his family. He leaves behind his wife, daughters and also grandchildren.
