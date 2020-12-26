Chilly & sunny Saturday

It has been down right cold this morning! However, we’ll quickly warm up thanks to plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 50s this afternoon. It will be another cold night tonight. Lows will be in the mid 30s by Sunday morning.
Sunday afternoon will be mild and sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s. We’ll be even warmer on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A few more clouds are expected.
Temperatures will peak in the upper 60s on Wednesday. A few showers and storms are possible as a cold front moves closer to us. Widespread showers and storms are possible going into Thursday. After the front passes, it will be much cooler. Highs on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day will only be in the mid 50s. We may have morning lows back in the 30s.
