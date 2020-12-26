Bond set for man who broke child’s leg in Vicksburg domestic incident

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg man is behind bars following a domestic violence incident.
Michael Holt, 31, was arrested on North Washington Street a few minutes after midnight on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.
He was charged with one count of Felony Domestic Violence after breaking the right leg of his one-year-old son while trying to assault the child’s mother.
In Vicksburg Municipal Court on Saturday, December 26, 2020, Judge Angela Carpenter set Holt’s bond at $100,000 and bound him over to the Warren County Grand Jury.
