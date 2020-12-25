Woman shares experience being a Columbus 911 dispatcher for 30 years

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 911 dispatch supervisor in Columbus has been working every Christmas for almost three decades.
Frances McDaniel has no kids and has dedicated her life to being a 911 dispatcher for the Columbus Police Department.
“All my dispatchers call me Mama Frances. I’m still Mama Frances,” McDaniel said.
In McDaniel’s many years of being a 911 dispatcher, she says there are some calls she will never forget.
“She was threatening suicide,” McDaniel said. “I spoke with her and stayed on the phone until help got to her.”
Many times, 911 receives calls from people who are alone or depressed, especially on Christmas, but McDaniel helps fill that void by simply just being there on the other end of the phone.
“They just want to hear that voice on the phone or just ask what time is it just to hear another voice,” McDaniel said. “If they want to pray, we will pray with them.”
Because dispatchers like McDaniel often have to field some serious or life-threatening calls, the Columbus Police Department has an agreement for employees to receive counseling services through the Pastoral Institute.
“We have had dispatchers and call takers who have been talking to a person with difficulty breathing and all of a sudden they don’t hear anybody,” McDaniel said.
McDaniel is hanging up her headset at the Columbus Police Department and she’s headed to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office in the new year.
She hopes to bring with her the same love and care she and her dispatchers have for each other and the community.
Remember the woman McDaniel mentioned earlier who attempted suicide on Christmas many years ago?
“She calls me every Christmas to call and say thank you,” McDaniel said. “We have never met.”
The 911 dispatchers want everyone to know that they are here to help no matter what the situation is or even if you just need a voice on the other end of the phone, even on Christmas.
