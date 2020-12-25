‘We’re here to do it for our community’: Healthcare workers celebrate Christmas helping others

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, healthcare workers spend numerous hours helping others, and Christmas is no exception.
Healthcare workers like nurse practitioner Michael Rehor, who is ready to care for people in need.
“An emergency is an event that can happen to anybody, at anytime, at any place and we all want to be here to give assistance and help them get better,” said Rehor. ”Whether it’s Christmas day or any day of the year.”
While many people are at home with their family’s celebrating the holidays, emergency room nurse Rhianda Watts, said she is committed to helping others.
“We would all love to be with our family’s, but I think as a nurse it’s our duty and our responsibility to our community to be here, especially in this increased time of need,” said Watts. “We’re here to do it for our community.”
Spending so much time at the hospital with fellow healthcare workers, emergency room nurse Deena Aden, believes helped create a special bond with one another.
“The great thing about it is this is our second family. We’re like family at work. We take care of each other. We help each other out,” said Aden. “So even though it’s not our family family, it’s our second family and that’s great.”
A second family that patient Care Coordinator, Angie Casey, said goes out of there way to make patients feel loved especially on Christmas day.
“I had a pediatric patient who was all of seven years old and anxious to be at home with his family, but instead he was here with us,” said Casey. “Just to make that day be a little bit extra special for him, our hostess from food and nutrition services, knew yesterday he would be here. So she came this morning and brought him a gift basket that was from Santa Clause.”
