Two killed in fatal crash on Highway 603 in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A fatal car crash that happened early Christmas morning on Highway 603 claimed the lives of two people.
Troopers responded to the call Friday morning around 3:46 a.m. to Highway 603 near the intersection of Caesar Necaise Road. According to troopers, it appeared a pick-up truck was traveling north on Highway 603 and crossed the center line colliding with an SUV that was traveling south.
The driver of the pick-up truck, who was a resident of Pass Christian was pronounced dead on the scene, as well as, the driver of the SUV, who was a Virginia resident. However, the passenger in the SUV was taken to the hospital suffering from serious injuries.
The investigation is still under investigation by MHP.
