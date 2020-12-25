Pass Christian church makes sure families are fed for Christmas

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Generous portions were being served by volunteers on Christmas morning in Pass Christian.
Workers stuffed everything from turkey, ham, mac and cheese in to-go plates at Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church in conjunction with Gone Fishing Ministries.
“My wife and I were sitting down and just talking about how we have not missed a meal and all our needs are met,” said Pastor Harry Toussaint. “So, here’s an opportunity for us to share our blessings with somebody else.”
The crew felt the same sentiment as they spent their holiday boxing, handing out and delivering food in their community.
“It really is a blessing that we have been blessed to be able to do this,” said Gone Fishing Ministries Co-chair Sonya Ashley.
Organizers also said they’re proud so many church members chose to help those in need this holiday season.
“That makes me feel good as a leader.” Toussaint said.
The meal handout event scheduled for Christmas Day was a first for the church, after they saw a community in need struggling with both the pandemic and the aftermath of Hurricane Zeta.
“There’s just an unending need for assistance.” Ashley said.
Volunteers wanted to serve up smiles to help with all the hardships.
“Everybody is not really in the Christmas mood so we thought this was an opportunity for us to be able to spread some Christmas love and joy.” Ashley said.
And while the focus was on the current holiday, plans are in the works for others down the line.
“Who’s to say we won’t do this for Thanksgiving or Easter in the coming year.” Toussaint said.
