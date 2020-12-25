’I prayed and I prayed, and she made it’: Mother gives birth early, tests positive for COVID-19

Mom and baby's first Christmas
By Cassie Fambro | December 25, 2020 at 2:04 PM CST - Updated December 25 at 5:46 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 2020 took a scary turn for a local mother who not only gave birth to her daughter months early, but learned she was positive for COVID-19.

This Christmas, Sasha Jackson was just grateful to hold her daughter as they waited on Santa for the first time together.

Sasha found out she had COVID-19 three hours after giving birth to JaCarly, born at a precarious one pound, three ounces. She couldn’t hold her daughter for a month.

Mom, Sasha Jackson said, “Of course, they told me there was a possibility she wasn’t going to make it, but I prayed and I prayed, and she made it.”

Today, JaCarly’s favorite place is in her mother’s arms.

“She’s letting me know she’s hungry!”

Six-months-old, JaCarly is a fighter.

“She’s healthy overall, we still have a couple of specialists that we see, as a matter of fact we went to the ophthalmologist yesterday,” said Jackson.

Mom recovered from COVID-19 after suffering symptoms for weeks. “It just lingered, and lingered,” said Jackson.

Now, she’s putting 2020 in the rearview mirror, with a new perspective.

“Surviving COVID taught me to be grateful for every day, every day is a blessing to just even wake up, and I am just grateful to still be here.”

And of course she’s grateful just holding on to her little miracle.

