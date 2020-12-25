Harrison County law enforcement agencies hand out 1,000 meals

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Law enforcement agencies in Harrison County were glad to continue a 30 year tradition this Christmas by helping others in-need.
The pandemic affected how many people could work for Feed the Needy this year, as well as how many meals were made. However, organizers were glad local police stations were able to pick up the meals and distribute them to people in need this morning.
While they said they always enjoy helping people, it was especially nice to keep the tradition despite the hardships of 2020.
“100 percent grateful,” said William Payne, Biloxi Police Department. “Our directors, the sheriffs and the other chiefs of police when this came up, we were looking at going to cancel Feed the Needy. Each director said no we are going to find a way to do it.”
The group only made 1,000 meals this year instead of the traditional 4,600 meals.
