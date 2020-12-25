Christmas Eve church services continue for many with COVID precautions in place

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Going to church on Christmas Eve is a tradition that many share every year. This year, with a global pandemic, those services looked slightly different and had more precautions.
At Mosaic Church in Ocean Springs, churchgoers received a joyful greeting as they walked through the front doors on Thursday.
“It makes me feel great,” said church member Angel Hoops. “It’s amazing and it’s good.”
“We’re home. It makes us feel at home and where we belong,” said church member Ana Cook.
It was a loving homecoming for many people who have been looking forward to attending Christmas Eve church services all month, a special night of worship that some people thought might not happen.
“I was nervous at first because all this COVID stuff happened and then this church reunion was like a miracle,” said church member Anna Fosnacht.
For Mosaic Church to make the Christmas Eve service possible, safety precautions were practiced, including an outdoor service and virtual service that was available for people who didn’t feel comfortable attending in-person. Multiple services were also held, with a limited amount of attendance to allow people to socially distance. Masks were also required while inside of the church.
“Due to COVID, a lot of us haven’t been able to attend or are too scared to attend,” said Hoops. ”So we were able to schedule a time for this service and we were able to wear our masks and, of course, everything is social distancing here and so it’s good to be back in church.”
It’s safety precautions that members of the church were thankful to see put in place.
“Mosaic is doing an awesome job trying to at least bring back some what of a semblance of normalcy,” said church member Glenn Fosnacht.
