Woman’s body found in pond near Pascagoula hospital

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - An investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found floating in a pond near a Pascagoula hospital Thursday morning.
According to dispatch, they received a call around 11:13 a.m. relating to a body floating in the pond near the service road that’s parallel to Highway 90, and south of the Singing River Pascagoula Hospital.
When authorities arrived, they found the body of a woman whose identity is currently unknown. At this time, few details are available.
The investigation is being handled by the Pascagoula Police Department and the Singing River Hospital.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Pascagoula Police at 228-762-2211.
