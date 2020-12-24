Thursday’s Forecast

A tornado watch is in effect until 11 AM. Conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms. Stay weather aware in case any warnings are issued. If severe thunderstorms occur this morning, they will be capable of a few tornadoes and strong thunderstorm wind gusts in excess of 60 mph. Before sunrise: all of us will see rain, many of us will hear thunder, but only a few of us may actually receive storm damage. While a few showers may linger this morning after sunrise, any wet weather should completely dry up by lunch time. It will turn much windier this morning. Sustained winds up to 30 miles per hour and some gusts up to 45 miles per hour will be possible through 5 PM. These gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Early morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s will eventually plunge into the 40s after sunrise and will stay in the 40s all day long. Due to strong wind, the wind chill may drop into the 30s for much of the day, even during the afternoon. Winds will relax somewhat by tonight, but the cold air will remain firmly in place. Expect overnight lows tonight to drop to near or below freezing and the wind chill may reach the 20s. Christmas Day Friday will start with a light freeze in the morning and will finish with chilly afternoon highs in the 40s. Friday night into Saturday morning may bring even colder temperatures with lows ranging from the lower 30s to the mid 20s which would be some of the coldest air of the season so far.