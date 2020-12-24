Pandemic pushes long wait times even higher for some ambulances transferring patients in Mississippi

“Most people don’t pay attention to healthcare needs until they need it and so ambulance services are a forgotten industry,” Spruill said. “You could be that person. Trauma doesn’t discriminate. It affects everybody. It doesn’t matter if you’re rich or poor. If you get hurt and need an ambulance, that’s our job. And that’s what we try to do. And we pride ourselves in doing that. What we get now is a situation that’s really out of our control.“