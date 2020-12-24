Miniature Christmas display reflects collector’s interests

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a Christmas Tradition that has been growing for more than 25 years. Timothy Bockenstedt began collecting Christmas miniatures in 1994, after he saw a miniature house display at a friend’s house.
“I started out with, right here in the middle, with 8 houses,” said Bockenstedt. “After the holidays, I went Christmas shopping and bunch of the houses were 75 percent off and it just progressively grew from there.”
Bockenstedt’s collection now has one hundred houses, about 800 trees and 600 to 700 figurines. the display is 22 feet long and takes 30 hours to set up every year.
Bockenstedt said he usually puts up the display mid-December and leaves it up for about five weeks.
“A lot of my friends, they come over and they tell me I should leave it up all year long,” said Bockenstedt. “But to me, I like putting the village up at Christmas, to me that is part of Christmas, seeing the snow.”
Many of the decorations reflect Bockenstedt’s personal interests.
“Having a sweet tooth, tow of my favorites are the cookies and the chocolate factory,” said Bockenstedt. “Before Katrina, I was a big-time dancer. I still enjoy dancing, but we can’t (because of the pandemic). My favorites down here are the country scene, the dance hall and the animals. And it took a while, but I finally found a soccer (scene) that’s my bread and butter. I love soccer.”
That love of soccer is reflected in the rest of the displays in his house. His tree is festooned with soccer-themed decorations. He also collects soccer-themed Christmas stockings. His love of Disney characters also overlaps the soccer theme.
“And it’s getting harder and harder to find them in stores,” said Bockenstedt. “You basically have to go online on Amazon or eBay and the same with the Christmas stockings, but I like the challenge of going into a store and finding it.”
He said the quality of the miniatures has improved over the years, adding more and more detail.
The houses out front are the houses I bought in ’94, and they were just porcelain with a light in them,” said Bockenstedt. “And then progressively over the years they have got a little bit better and the last four or five years, they have become very detailed.
