One dead after fatal stabbing on Christmas Eve in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are investigating a stabbing that turned deadly on Christmas Eve.
Authorities tell us the crime scene all unfolded inside a house in the 11000 block of Hillcrest Road just before 9 p.m. When officers arrived, the victim was found dead in the home.
At this time, police say it’s still early in the investigation and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information on this incident please call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
