Feed My Sheep serves Christmas Eve lunch

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Feed My Sheep in Gulfport is making sure people in-need have a hot meal to enjoy during the holidays.
The soup kitchen served up its annual Christmas Eve lunch today complete with turkey, dressing, cranberry sauce, yams and pie. The meals were served to-go due to COVID-19 precautions, and more than 700 meals were handed out.
Executive Director David Lion said they’re thankful to continue helping those in need, especially during the holidays.
“It’s very rewarding to help other people,” said Lion. “Personally, it just means a lot that someone who would otherwise go hungry, and just a lot of times they just need a good smile and a cheerful greeting to turn around the luck of their day out on the street living in the woods, so it’s nice to be able to participate in that.”
Feed My Sheep volunteers also delivered around 300 Christmas Eve meals to senior citizens, and the homebound.
