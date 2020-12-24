Babies spending holidays at Cleveland Clinic get festive jammies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Check out these cute pictures of babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Cleveland Clinic.
The nurses at the Fairview Hospital dressed these tiny patients in the festive pajamas to surprise their parents when they came in to visit their babies, according to a Cleveland Clinic press release.
Even though the babies couldn’t celebrate their first holiday season at home yet, the nurses hoped the added cuteness will spread holiday cheer.
Mission accomplished.
