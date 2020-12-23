Wednesday’s Forecast

Cloudier today with a slight chance for showers, mainly after noon. Expect cool morning temperatures in the 50s with another mild afternoon with highs near 70 degrees. A rain system will arrive tonight. Currently, our highest rain chances are expected during the overnight hours from midnight tonight to sunrise Christmas Eve Thursday. During this timeframe, showers will be likely and there will be a chance for thunderstorms. Unfortunately, the risk for damaging thunderstorms has increased. The current risk level is a 2 out of 5, up from what was previously a 1. The higher the level, the higher the probability that damaging thunderstorms will actually occur. If severe thunderstorms occur, they will be capable of a few tornadoes and strong thunderstorm wind gusts in excess of 60 mph. Almost all of us will see rain, many of us will hear thunder, but only a few of us may actually receive storm damage. While a few showers may linger Christmas Eve Thursday morning, any wet weather should completely dry up by lunch time. It will turn much windier and much colder on Thursday with sustained winds up to 30 miles per hour with even higher gusts. The wind will relax somewhat on Thursday night but the cold air will be firmly in place for Christmas Day Friday with freezing temperatures possible in the morning and chilly afternoon highs barely reaching 50 degrees. Friday night into Saturday morning may bring the coldest air we have seen so far this season with lows ranging from the lower 30s to the mid 20s.