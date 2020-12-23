Singing River Health System has ‘all time high’ number of COVID patients, only 5 beds left

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - With Mississippi now reporting a record number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19, hospitals are being strained to their limits.
As of Dec. 21, there were 1,267 patients across the state hospitalized with a confirmed infection. Of those, 336 are in the ICU and 192 of those patients are on ventilators.
Singing River Health System has three hospitals on the Gulf Coast, located in Pascagoula, Ocean Springs, and Gulfport. One of those hospitals is full any only five ICU beds are available at the other two locations.
With another spike in COVID cases expected after the holidays, Singing River Health officials say it would place even more strain on the already overwhelmed hospital system.
“Our situation today is at an all time high. We’re at 70 in-patients total,” said Singing River Health CEO Lee Bond on DEc. 22. “Unfortunately, diversion is probably imminent where hospitals are so saturated they just can’t take any more patients. Thankfully, we have a lot of tough doctors and nurses and clinicians on the frontlines who are fearless warriors and holding on, but people need to buckle up because no matter what we preach, probably by about Jan. 8, a spike is inevitable.”
As of Dec. 21, Singing River Health System’s Pascagoula hospital does not have any available ICU beds. That hospital has 16 ICU beds total but seven of those are filled with COVID patients. An additional 21 patients are hospitalized with COVID.
At the system’s Ocean Springs hospital, only one ICU bed is available out of the 24 beds that the hospital has. Eight COVID patients are in ICU right now, with an additional 27 hospitalized.
Singing River’s newest hospital - Garden Park Medical Center - has four ICU beds available out of the 13 beds the unit has. Ten other COVID patients were hospitalized there as of Dec. 21.
As of Dec. 21, the Mississippi State Department of Health reports that there are just 22 hospital beds in all of South Mississippi at the following:
