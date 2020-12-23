Reaction so far, so good to Hancock County mask mandate

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a little early to tell if there has been a massive pushback or acceptance of the latest mask mandate in Hancock County by Gov. Tate Reeves. If you ask members of the Buttercup Breakfast Club, they are all for it.
Every Wednesday and Saturday morning, the members meet to solve the world’s problems, and on Wednesday, the topic of discussion is the newest mask mandate in Hancock County.
At least on this subject, they are all agreed.
“I like the idea that if I go into a store, I don’t have to be afraid that there are people in there coughing and spreading the virus,” said member Regan Carney. “And it just makes a lot of sense.”
Fellow member Lea Young agreed.
“There are people who protest saying they’re Americans and they have the rights,” she said. “But we still have to have a driver’s license. You need to wear your seatbelt or you get a ticket, and so, it seems to me that this is just a courtesy to our fellow humans that we keep from spreading a disease.”
The mandate makes it a lot nicer for New Orleans resident Amelia Bird and her family when they visit.
“In New Orleans, we had a really early surge and mask use was very high from the start,” she said. “I noticed coming here that mask use wasn’t widely practiced. So, I think it’s a good thing just to encourage it more and more in businesses and even outdoors if you’re close to each other.”
The executive order will remain in effect until Jan. 15.
