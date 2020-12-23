Ocean Springs votes unanimously to cancel 2021 Mardi Gras parades

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen voted unanimously on Wednesday to cancel Mardi Gras parades within the city in 2021.
Community members pushed back, with some pointing out that other events such as Cruisin’ the Coast and the Peter Anderson Festival were permitted.
However, the board held strong, saying attendees were able to distance themselves at those events but won’t be able to do the same for Mardi Gras. Aldermen also didn’t want to risk the safety of first responders, who would be necessary if parades took place.
Four parades have already announced they will not roll until 2022, including one of the Mississippi Gulf Coast’s biggest Mardi Gras parades hosted by the St. Paul Carnival Association
Biloxi Mayor Andrew “Fofo” Gilich told WLOX News he is “about 80%” sure the city will cancel all Mardi Gras parades for 2021.
The North Bay Mardi Gras parade will also be missed on the streets of St. Martin and D’Iberville after its cancellation announced last month.
The Krewe of Nereids and the cities of Bay St. Louis and Waveland announced last week the cancellation of the 2021 Nereids’ Parade.
Biloxi’s Second Liners Marching Club also announced they would not hold their annual parade.
This is a developing report, and we will update this story when more details are made available.
