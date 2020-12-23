Holiday air travel continues despite pandemic, CDC warnings

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The departure terminal at the Gulfport/Biloxi International Airport is quite empty compared to this time last year. Air travel was down 45% in November at the airport compared to the previous year because of the pandemic.
However, families continue to fly despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisories against travel during the holiday season.
Mark and Robin Stevens of Bay St. Louis left Gulfport Wednesday with their children for Kansas to visit his sister. They understand the risks of traveling during the coronavirus pandemic but are taking as many precautions as they can.
“Well we’ve been kind of semi-quarantining for a couple of weeks now, just trying to take extra precautions,” Mark said. “As far as today, we’re going to wear our mask and keep to ourselves and do the best we can. In the airplane and the airport, you don’t have much control over it, so you’ve got to do the best with what you got.”
The family members plan to limit their activities while visiting.
“And then once we get there, we’re basically hanging out at home, not really planning to go out much in public anyway,” Robin said.
Debra Roberts had just returned home from visiting family in Charlotte. Decked out in an elf hat and green face mask, she was traveling with a bucket of candy canes to give out in an effort to spread Christmas cheer.
She said she felt normal COVID-19 precautions were sufficient to keep her family safe.
“Wearing masks and we keep our distance and use our sanitizer,” Roberts said. “We wore masks around the family so I feel pretty good about it all.”
Jeffrey Smith of Pass Christian has been away from home for several months working and said it was important to be home for Christmas. While his flights were crowded, he said felt comfortable being around his fellow travelers.
“They keep things sanitized pretty good,” Smith said. “Everybody seemed to wear their mask and seem to be doing the right thing while they are traveling so that’s a good thing.”
