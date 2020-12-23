Gulfport city leaders urge President Trump to issue disaster declaration on Hurricane Zeta

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport city leaders are making an urgent plea to President Trump asking him to issue a major disaster declaration in Mississippi. The Gulfport City Council approved a resolution Tuesday to kickstart the process in getting assistance for Mississippians that received damages from Hurricane Zeta.
If approved by the president, the request will give Harrison County, along with other counties that met the disaster requirements, assistance for individual and public assistance, as well as Small Business Administration assistance.
It’s been two months since Hurricane Zeta struck the Gulf Coast on Oct. 28, leaving millions of homes and businesses with damage. Since then, Mississippians have been picking up the pieces with no assistance from the government.
Back in late November, Mississippi submitted to FEMA its requirements for a Major Disaster Declaration in order to obtain individual, public and business assistance.
On Dec. 3, the delegation communicated with President Donald Trump its request for a disaster declaration, but he has yet to act on it.
To read the full resolution passed by the Gulfport City Council, click HERE.
