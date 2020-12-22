What the new COVID relief package means for your money

You’re eligible to receive a $600 one-time payment if your 2019 reported income was $75,000 or less. Couples who reported an adjusted gross income up to $150,000 will receive $1,200 (the income limit per couple is $112,500 for the highest earner or the head of the household). Those eligible for relief who have dependent children will also get $600 per child. That means a family of four (a couple and two children) meeting the income threshold would see $2,400.