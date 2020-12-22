‘This is all I have of my child’: Grieving mother plays heartbeat of murdered son in court

“Pick up a book, pick up a trade, you know? Do something with yourself because you’re throwing your life away,” an impassioned Twanna said. “When I was in court with that young man on Friday, I saw the look in his eyes when they sentenced him. He knew that he had thrown his life away. He doesn’t have children or anything. He hasn’t gotten an opportunity to even enjoy life, and now he is going to prison. He threw his life away over something so stupid because he didn’t think. He had a choice and he chose to take someone’s life.”