95% of state, including all of South Mississippi, now under mask mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - All of Mississippi’s six southernmost counties are now under a mask mandate due to their rates of COVID-19 cases
On Tuesday, Gov. Tate Reeves announced 17 additional counties in Mississippi were under mask mandates. That now brings the total to 78 of the state’s 82 counties under a mask mandate.
Previously, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River and Stone counties were the counties in South Mississippi under mask mandates. Reeves added George and Hancock counties to the list on Tuesday.
“We all need to be extra aware. You know what to do! Protect yourself and your family. Stay safe, and Merry Christmas,” Reeves said.
The executive orders in place are set to expire on Jan. 15, 2021. You can read the full order HERE.
