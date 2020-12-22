95% of state, including all of South Mississippi, now under mask mandate

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves asks a question during a meeting of the State Board of Election Commissioners, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. Kanye West will appear as a presidential candidate on Mississippi's ballot in November, after being approved as a qualified candidate by the State Board of Election Commissioners on Tuesday.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Source: Rogelio V. Solis)