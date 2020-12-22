Slavic Ladies Auxiliary finds a way to make pusharatas during COVID-19

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - This time of year, the Slavonian Lodge typically packs around 60 people inside eagerly making their traditional pusharatas.
Much like most things these days, the Slavic Ladies Auxiliary took a hit due to the pandemic.
“We had to cut back because of COVID,” said president Faye Misko. “We can only have six fryers in the kitchen plus one person on the big fryer. We had to cut way back this year.”
By following social distancing guidelines, the usually large turnout was shrunk and in turn, so was the haul. The group could only make 26 batches compared to the 38 they normally make.
“I was afraid we wouldn’t get to do it this year because of COVID-19,” Misko said. “We have a skeleton crew if you want to put it that way. Every dipper has to have their own bowl and that kind of stuff.”
The group kept their made-by-hand tradition despite the setbacks and were happy with simply being able to mix, mold, fry and package pusharatas.
Organizers were also glad to see the demand so high this year, with several people placed on a waitlist.
“Thanks to all our customers through the years,” Misko said. “We will see them on the 23rd to pick them up.”
The Slavic Ladies Auxiliary hopes to fulfill their normal batches and then some for the 2022 holiday season.
