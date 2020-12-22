Local craftsman carries on Christmas tradition with yard decorations

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been a roller coaster of a year, but some people are carrying on their Christmas traditions with Christmas decorations. John Bewley said it’s not often you see homemade, handcrafted Christmas decorations.
“I wanted something different and unique,” Bewley said.
He created a sleigh led by alligators. Bewley cut all the pieces of wood himself and even created his own pattern. The alligators aren’t the only decorations he made. He also built Rudolph and friends with a patterned design.
“When we moved to Ocean Springs, we also watched the WLOX Christmas Eve newscast with the Cajun Night before Christmas,” Bewley said. “Years after I finished the reindeer, I thought it would be neat to make my own gators for a Cajun night before Christmas,” he said.
The decorations were made using 2x10 boards. Bewley said the project consists of a lot of cutting and shaping. He didn’t recently make the decorations. The alligators are 10 years old and the reindeers are 20 years old. It took Bewley weeks to complete just one and about four months to complete the entire project.
“Well it’s Christmas, and it’s time to get them out and put them on display,” Bewley said. “I worked on both sets. I did two of the animals first to make sure I understood what I was doing,” he said.
With help from his wife, she added the finishing touch- creating a Santa.
