Healthcare workers on the Coast among the first to get vaccinated

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It is a historic moment months in the making. Healthcare heroes are getting a boost in their battle against COVID-19. Frontline workers at Memorial Hospital began the vaccination process on Monday.
“We have been looking forward to this day for months and months and months,” said Dr. John Grady with Memorial. “It’s been a stressful year so far, especially in the hospital on the COVID wards. But I think this is the start of the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Dr. Grady was among the first healthcare workers in South Mississippi to get vaccinated. Those who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Monday received a few post-shot instructions and will return in a months time for a second dose that greatly amplifies the vaccines success rate.
”This is a monumental moment for us here at Memorial Hospital,” said Memorial Coordinator for Employee Health Lisa Malley. “For nine months now, we have endured the wrath of COVID-19. To see this moment where we can bring the employees in and offer the vaccination to them its just monumental. Its an elated moment.”
Many of the doctors stress that its a relatively painless process. They are encouraging others to get the vaccine once it becomes available.
”When you have the opportunity to get the vaccine, I highly recommend that you take that opportunity because this is the way we beat the virus and beat this thing back down,” said Dr. Grady.
Memorial will continue the vaccination process with their employees on Tuesday and Wednesday. The process will continue in stages. The CDC recommended that healthcare workers and residents in long-term care facilities be the first to receive the vaccine.
