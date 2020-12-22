Critical care nurse hopes many will be willing to receive COVID vaccine

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Frontline medical staff are lining up across South Mississippi to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
On a day that saw a record-high number of deaths from the disease, there are some that are skeptical of the vaccines, and that even includes some medical workers.
“There are many staff that are hesitant because this is a new type of vaccine that is being rolled out,” said Christopher Saslo, associate director of patient care services at the Biloxi Veterans Affairs. “And so they are looking to find out what the outcomes will be, any potential side effects before they necessarily step forward and say they too would like the vaccine as well.”
The Biloxi VA medical center received 1,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine Tuesday morning and within hours, the medical staff began receiving their first doses.
First among them was Shane Pierce, RN, Care Manager Acute Care Department. He was among ten medical workers who did not hesitate to step forward. He said his personal experience was a motivator to get the vaccine.
“Unfortunately, I see it firsthand. I see the patients who are getting COVID and I see what the outcomes are,” Pierce said to the media fifteen minutes after receiving his inoculation. “I see the positive outcomes, I see the negative outcomes, and I see people who are not wearing masks that are ignoring social distancing, and then I come to work and see people who are very ill.”
The FDA has so far given emergency use approval to two coronavirus vaccines. Pierce said he has confidence in the testing procedures that the vaccines have gone through, despite the speed of the process, and he sees many more positives than potential negatives.
“One of the major reasons I want to get one is not only to protect myself, but to protect my family, because I see people who don’t know they have it, and they take it home to their family and their family gets sick from it,” he said. “So if we can all go get immunized, that will at least help prevent the spread of COVID.”
As someone who sees the effects of the pandemic every day, the registered nurse said he worries about the ability to fight the pandemic without people willing to take the vaccine or follow basic safety protocols.
“It’s concerning as a health care worker that people aren’t taking it seriously as they should be,” Pierce said. “I’m hoping that there are enough people out there who are taking it seriously that will come and get vaccinated. I would love to not have any more COVID patients here to take care of.”
The timing of the vaccine’s arrival at the Biloxi VA had been in doubt. First, it was scheduled for Monday, then Wednesday. Instead, it arrived on Tuesday to the relief of many.
Medical Center Director Bryan Mathews said it was an emotional moment.
“I’ve watched our health care heroes work day in and day out since the beginning of this pandemic saving veterans lives, and this morning when the vaccine came off the truck, it was very emotional and more so emotional to see our first employee get the vaccination,” he said.
The initial 1,800 doses will go to front line medical staff first and then to veterans in their community living center.
There are 2,200 VA employees and more than 70,000 veterans in the Gulf Coast VA system that spans across three states.
“The vaccines that will arrive on station will allow us to administer the vaccines not only to our long-term care population, but to the other vulnerable veteran population first” Saslo said. “Then to the general veteran population, which is quite significant for the Gulf Coast.”
The Gulf Coast VA system has five facilities from Biloxi to Panama City Beach, Fla. Currently, the vaccine is only available in Biloxi. Saslo said he hopes to be able to figure out the transportation and storage logistics to allow all five facilities to administer vaccines.
Preparation and storage are critical, he said. There is only a six-hour window once a vial is first punctured. With 10 doses per vial, Saslo said they want to make sure there are 10 people lined up to receive the vaccine who can also receive the second vaccine 28 days later.
Matthews said it will take well into the summer months before they will be able to vaccinate all the workers and veterans in the Gulf Coast VA system.
