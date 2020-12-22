Christmas came early for terminally-ill mother of five

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Christmas is already here for a local mother of five who reached out on social media for help to make the holidays brighter for her children.
Sharon Allen of Jackson sent a direct message to an unlikely place: the Division of Aging and Adult Protection Services (DAAS) of the Mississippi Department of Human Services.
Little did Sharon know, she fit the criteria and her video hit the hearts of the division’s employees.
“The mother meets the definition of a vulnerable adult in need of assistance, so we knew the only right thing to do was to reach out and help any way we could,” said Anita Ballard, Director of Adult Protection Services.
Sharon has terminal cancer and the department says she’s unaware of how many more Christmases she will celebrate.
The department adopted the family after visiting the home, then connected Allen with another department to help with rental and utility assistance.
Using money collected within the division, DAAS was able to bring some Christmas cheer to Sharon’s children, ages 16, 11, 3, and two 13-year-olds.
“God bless the people at the Mississippi Department of Human Services. Without them, my children would have had no Christmas and there would be no smiles on their faces,” Allen said. “These angels did so much. I don’t know how to thank them enough.”
Also, Miskelly’s Furniture will be pitching in by delivering beds to the family’s home this week. They will also receive a donated washer and dryer.
“It does my heart good to see how much our employees truly care about people and come to the assistance of those who need help, especially at Christmas time,” said Robert G. “Bob” Anderson, MDHS Executive Director. “I have never been prouder of our employees.”
