Chilly morning. Dry afternoon. Showers tomorrow night.

Grab your jackets as you head out the door because it’s another chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 40s and some 30s. High pressure keeps our pattern dry today. And we’ll see afternoon high temperatures as warm as the upper 60s in some spots. A rain system is still expected to approach our area. Currently, showers appear likely with a slight chance for thunderstorms mainly from Wednesday night into Christmas Eve Thursday morning. Unfortunately, a very low risk for damaging thunderstorms cannot be ruled out as the system moves through. The weather should dry up later Christmas Eve Thursday and will turn much colder. The cold air will be firmly in place for Christmas Day Friday with freezing temperatures possible in the morning and chilly afternoon highs barely reaching 50 degrees. Weekend still looks dry and chilly.