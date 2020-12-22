Calm and cool tonight. Strong cold front arrives by Christmas Eve.

The rest of the night will be calm and cool. We’ll drop into the low 50s this evening under a mostly clear sky. As winds pick up from the southeast, we may warm up into the upper 50s by Wednesday morning. Some clouds are expected.
There will be more cloud cover by Wednesday afternoon, and we’ll warm up near 70. It will be breezy at times with a southerly wind around 10-15 MPH. A few showers can’t be ruled out in the afternoon, but we have a much higher chance for showers and storms late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A cold front is expected to bring rain, and possibly a few strong storms. There could be some gusty winds or isolated tornadoes within these storms. Most of the rain will clear after the sunrise on Thursday. It will turn much colder and windy. Temperatures will drop into the mid 40s, and we’ll really struggle to warm up much at all in the afternoon. Gusts from the northwest could reach 30-35 MPH.
Temperatures will drop near freezing by Christmas morning. Even with sunshine, we’ll only reach the upper 40s on Christmas Day! Another round of freezing temps is expected by Saturday morning. We’ll warm up into the low 50s by the afternoon. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the mid 60s.
