Calm and cool tonight. Strong cold front arrives by Christmas Eve.

There will be more cloud cover by Wednesday afternoon, and we’ll warm up near 70. It will be breezy at times with a southerly wind around 10-15 MPH. A few showers can’t be ruled out in the afternoon, but we have a much higher chance for showers and storms late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A cold front is expected to bring rain, and possibly a few strong storms. There could be some gusty winds or isolated tornadoes within these storms. Most of the rain will clear after the sunrise on Thursday. It will turn much colder and windy. Temperatures will drop into the mid 40s, and we’ll really struggle to warm up much at all in the afternoon. Gusts from the northwest could reach 30-35 MPH.