Biloxi mayor ‘about 80%’ sure Biloxi Mardi Gras parades will be canceled due to COVID-19

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As Christmas draws closer, that means Carnival is just around the corner, but the good times might not be rolling in Biloxi.
Biloxi Mayor Andrew “Fofo” Gilich told WLOX News Now he’s “about 80%” sure he will cancel Mardi Gras parades in Biloxi in 2021 due to concerns with spreading COVID-19 in the community.
“I”m leaning to put it off until 2022,” Gilich said. “This is a result of Thanksgiving and those super spreader events. We aren’t going to do another super spreader event. We have Christmas coming up and the holidays coming up. I’m prepared, and probably the first parter of next wee, between the new year’s end, to make that call.
“Right now it’s not looking too promising.”
Four parades have already announced they will not roll until 2022, including one of the Mississippi Gulf Coast’s biggest Mardi Gras parades hosted by the St. Paul Carnival Association.
“We’ve been talking with Gulf Coast board members and officers as well as Neptune to say, hey, look we’re not going to take a chance with public safety. We have a light at the end of the tunnel and the City of Biloxi is not going to complicate the issue by trying to accommodate things,” Gilich said.
The North Bay Mardi Gras parade will also be missed on the streets of St. Martin and D’Iberville after its cancellation announced last month.
The Krewe of Nereids and the cities of Bay St. Louis and Waveland announced last week the cancellation of the 2021 Nereids’ Parade.
Biloxi’s Second Liners Marching Club also announced they would not hold their annual parade.
“It’s extraordinary. You’ve got until the 16th and that’s when the parades will roll, and I just don’t see a trend where we’re below 1,000 hospitalizations in that number of days,” Gilich said. “All along we said after the first of the year, but I think we’ll give everyone a little more time. I don’t think it’s going to break anyone’s heart that we would rather be safe than sorry.”
