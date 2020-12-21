UMMC: Kids more at risk of virus from holiday gatherings than school

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Children are more at risk from contracting COVID-19 at a holiday party or family gathering than they are from being in the classroom or in childcare, according to researchers.
The study, led by University of Mississippi Medical Center experts in collaboration with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was featured in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
Dr. Charlotte Hobbs, professor of pediatric infectious diseases at UMMC, is lead author on the study’s findings. Co-authors include experts from the University of Mississippi School of Nursing and Mississippi State Department of Health.
“Our main findings were that in-person childcare or school attendance in the two weeks preceding the test for COVID-19 was not associated with being infected,” Hobbs said. “Also, children who were infected were more likely to have had close contact with someone with COVID-19 and that contact was most commonly a family member, so household contacts versus a contact at school appeared to be more important in a child’s risk for being infected.”
Hobbs noted that parents or guardians of children who were infected were less likely to report wearing masks at these gatherings than faculty and staff in a school or childcare setting.
The study showed that, compared with children who tested negative, children who tested positive were also more likely to have attended gatherings and have visitors at home. Hobbs noted that parents or guardians of children who were infected were less likely to report wearing masks at these gatherings.
“Continued strict implementation of measures to reduce COVID-19 transmission in schools is vital, along with continued adherence to local Department of Health and CDC guidelines on an individual and family level,” Hobbs said. “For example, even though parents and guardians reported good adherence to MSDH/CDC recommendations for reducing risks at schools, mask use at schools was lower among infected children than the uninfected children, suggesting that consistent mask use at schools is still very important.”
The study comes a week after President-elect Joe Biden pledged to bring the pandemic under enough control so that most of the nation’s schools could be opened during his first 100 days as president. It also comes as a warning to parents and families as Christmas and New Year’s Day near.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers, who contributed to the research study, said the report “highlights the known risks of COVID-19 exposure associated with social gatherings where individuals are letting their guard down; a situation we have seen played out time and time again.”
The report also emphasizes the importance of consistent mask use in all settings, he said, “from structured environments such as classroom settings, to those higher-risk out-of-school social activities when folks have a tendency to be less vigilant.”
As the holidays approach, Byers said, “It is imperative that we arm parents and families with the information needed to prevent infection in themselves and their children. We have to apply the same level of consistency across the board in all public settings, and now is time to really limit social interactions outside of the nuclear family.”
Even though COVID-19 vaccines are becoming available, now is not the time for parents, families and schools and childcare centers to let down their guard, Hobbs said. “And we need to remember that the available vaccine is only approved for those 16 and older.”
